Cunningham (knee) is available to face the Pacers on Thursday.
The presence of Cunningham in the backcourt represents a massive boost for the Pistons, as the star point guard has been the engine that has kept the team going amid another difficult season. Cunningham is averaging 17.3 points, 8.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game in February.
