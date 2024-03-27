Cunningham (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Cunningham is back in action following a two-game stint on the sidelines, which will likely result in fewer minutes for Malachi Flynn. There's been no word on any minutes restrictions for Cade, so he's safe to activate in all formats.
