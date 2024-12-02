Cunningham (hip) is not on the NBA injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Bucks.

Cunningham has been sidelined for four of the Pistons' last five games due to a hip injury, but it appears he'll be good to go for Tuesday's NBA Cup contest. The No. 1 pick of the 2021 NBA Draft averaged 22.7 points, 9.6 assists and 7.8 rebounds over 35.9 minutes per game across 13 outings in November.