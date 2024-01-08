Cunningham (left knee strain) has reportedly avoided any serious issues in his left knee, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Cunningham left Sunday's game against Denver in the second quarter due to the strain, but there was no clear incident that caused the injury. A non-contact issue would prompt concern, but a basic strain appears to be the diagnosis, with Cunningham only ruled out for Tuesday's game against Sacramento thus far. Cunningham had posted at least 30 points in five of six contests prior to Sunday's strain, and his season-long plus-9.7 net rating ranks in the 89th percentile among all players.