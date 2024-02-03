Cunningham (knee) is probable for Sunday's game against the Magic.
Cunningham again carries a probable designation into Sunday's matchup, as he's been tagged as probable ahead of Detroit's last two games. He's logged 30-plus minutes in back-to-back contests, so the expectation is that the Oklahoma State product will be a full go come Sunday.
