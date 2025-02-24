Cunningham closed Sunday's 148-143 win over Atlanta with 38 points (14-24 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, 12 assists, three blocks and one steal over 38 minutes.

Cunningham did it all for Detroit in a high-scoring battle Sunday, pacing the Pistons in scoring, threes made and assists while also leading all players in rebounds and blocks in a balanced effort. Cunningham set a new season high in threes made while posting his seventh outing of the year with 35 or more points. Cunningham has tallied at least 10 assists in three of his last five appearances.