Cunningham registered 18 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Sunday's 111-99 loss to the Magic.

Cunningham entered Sunday's contest on the injury report with a knee injury, but took the court while leading all Pistons players in assists and steals to go along with a handful of rebounds and a team-high-tying point total in a losing effort. Cunningham has recorded at least 15 points and seven assists in four straight appearances, tallying 15 or more points along with at least five rebounds and five assists in 12 contests.