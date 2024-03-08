Cunningham logged 32 points (10-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists and one block over 38 minutes during Thursday's 118-112 victory over the Nets.

The first overall pick in the 2021 Draft sank multiple three-pointers for the seventh time in the last eight games while producing his 12th double-double of the season. Cunningham is averaging 24.9 points, 7.6 assists, 4.5 boards and 3.4 threes over that eight-game stretch while shooting 48.2 percent from long distance -- an impressive run for a player who shot just 30.9 percent on three-pointers through his first two seasons in the NBA.