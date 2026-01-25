Cunningham notched 29 points (13-22 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists, one block and three steals across 30 minutes during Sunday's 139-116 win over the Kings.

The fifth-year star has been managing some nagging injuries lately, but Cunningham wasn't slowed down Sunday, producing his 23rd double-double of the season -- fourth in the NBA -- and topping 20 points for the first time since Jan. 5. He's had to sit out three of the Pistons' last eight games, and Cunningham's averaged 16.6 points, 9.8 assists, 3.2 boards, 1.2 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 threes in the five contests he's been able to suit up for.