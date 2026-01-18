Cunningham contributed 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and three rebounds across 21 minutes in Saturday's 121-76 win over the Pacers.

Cunningham shook off a probable tag due to a right wrist contusion to suit up in this one. He logged just over 21 minutes and didn't play in the fourth quarter as Detroit jumped out to a sizable early lead against a banged-up Indiana squad. Still, the star point guard tied the team highs in points and assists. Through five appearances this month, Cunningham is averaging 22.6 points, 9.4 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in 33.0 minutes per game.