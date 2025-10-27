default-cbs-image
Cunningham (face/hip) is available for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

Cunningham held a probable tag with a pair of injuries but, as expected, will take the floor Monday. The star guard has been productive to start the season, averaging 23.0 points, 9.0 assists and 5.7 rebounds across the Pistons' first three regular-season games.

