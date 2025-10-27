Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Cleared to play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham (face/hip) is available for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.
Cunningham held a probable tag with a pair of injuries but, as expected, will take the floor Monday. The star guard has been productive to start the season, averaging 23.0 points, 9.0 assists and 5.7 rebounds across the Pistons' first three regular-season games.
More News
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Listed probable for Monday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Leading scorer for Detroit in win•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Comes close to double-double•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Registers preseason double-double•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Will play Thursday•