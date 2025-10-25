Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Comes close to double-double
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham delivered 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and a block across 39 minutes in Friday's 115-111 win over the Rockets.
Cunningham finished just one assist away from opening the season with back-to-back 20-point double-doubles. The star floor general is making his presence felt as the engine that keeps the Pistons' offense flowing. If there's one area in which he could improve, that's his three-point shooting -- he's made only four of his 14 attempts from beyond the arc so far.
