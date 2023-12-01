Cunningham had 31 points (12-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 118-112 loss to New York.

The Pistons fought hard in this one, and while they took another loss, the performance of their young backcourt of Cunningham and Killian Hayes was encouraging. Cunningham is firmly entrenched as Detroit's primary scoring threat, and the numbers back him up, as he's cleared the 25-point mark in four of his last five appearances. He's averaged 26.0 points, 6.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game in that span.