Cunningham chipped in 18 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, 13 assists, three blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 126-110 win over Chicago.

Cunningham didn't have his best shooting performance, but he was still an impact player for the Pistons in what turned out to be a comfortable road win for Detroit. In fact, Cunningham could've easily ended with a triple-double hadn't he left the game midway through the fourth quarter when it was already out of reach for the Bulls. Cunningham has failed to reach the 20-point mark in three of his last eight appearances, but even when that happens, he's impactful enough to leave his mark in other areas of the game. He has seven double-doubles over his last 12 outings.