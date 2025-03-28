Cunningham (calf), who will miss Friday's game against the Cavaliers, will be listed as day-to-day moving forward, Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News reports.

Cunningham will miss his third game in a row due to a left calf contusion, but he will continue to receive treatment and could return as soon as Sunday's game versus Minnesota. However, it wouldn't be surprising if the Pistons exercised extreme caution with their franchise player. Dennis Schroder is expected to start at point guard until Cunningham returns to action.