Cunningham tallied 33 points (13-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and five steals in 27 minutes during Detroit's 124-91 victory over Charlotte on Monday.

It only took 27 minutes for Cunningham to record a new season high in scoring and steals, as he accounted for a third of Detroit's 15 total swipes on the night. Monday marked Cunningham's second 30-plus-point outing on the year, with both of them coming over his last three games. He'll continue providing fantasy contributions across the board for the 6-1 Pistons.