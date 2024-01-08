Cunningham sustained a left knee strain during Sunday's game against the Nuggets and didn't return.
Cunningham played just 11 minutes prior to his departure and tallied three points, three rebounds and three assists in the defeat. It's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time, but Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey and Marcus Sasser are candidates to see increased run if Cunningham is sidelined.
