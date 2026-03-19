Cunningham has been diagnosed with a mild collapsed lung and is expected to miss an extended period of time, Shams Charania of ESPN reports Thursday.

Cunningham left Tuesday's win over Washington due to back spasms and didn't practice Wednesday before being ruled out for Thursday's rematch against the Wizards. However, it appears the MVP candidate's injury was much worse than previously expected. With no guarantee he'll play again this season, the Pistons, who currently hold the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, will need all hands on deck to replace Cunningham's production. Daniss Jenkins figures to stick in the starting lineup moving forward, while Ausar Thompson, Caris LeVert, Marcus Sasser and Tobias Harris are also candidates for increased usage. With only 61 regular-season appearances thus far, Cunningham is at risk of being ineligible for season-long awards. While no concrete timetable was provided, Shams said the team is looking at a multi-week absence for Cunningham and has optimism he could be available for a postseason run.