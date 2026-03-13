Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Dishes 13 dimes in blowout win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham recorded eight points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 202 FT), 13 assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block over 28 minutes during the Pistons' 131-109 win over the 76ers on Thursday.
Cunningham did all of his scoring in the first quarter and sat out for the entire fourth frame due to the Pistons' commanding lead. It was the first time in two seasons that Cunningham did not score in double digits, though he led both teams with 13 dimes, a mark he has reached 11 times this season. He has averaged 22.7 points, 11.5 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 threes, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks over 34.8 minutes per game since the All-Star break.
More News
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Racks up another double-double•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Will play Sunday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Probable for Sunday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Not playing Saturday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Nursing quad contusion•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Scores 26 points in loss to Spurs•