Cunningham scored 18 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with 10 assists, one rebound and a steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 113-109 win over the Magic.

Cunningham didn't have the best night shooting the ball but he made up for it by facilitating the offense. The team's first four points came off of assists from Cunningham, setting up easy two-point buckets for Jaden Ivey and Isaiah Stewart. The Pistons guard came out in the third and hit 4-of-7 shots in the quarter to go along with another three dimes to extend Detroit's lead. Cunningham did, however, miss all five of his shots in the fourth quarter.