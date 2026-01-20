Cunningham delivered 16 points (4-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), three rebounds, 14 assists, one steal and two blocks in 40 minutes during Monday's 104-103 win over the Celtics.

Cunningham couldn't get his shot to fall Monday night, but he still managed to score in double figures by getting to the charity stripe with regularity. He was also a huge factor as a facilitator, resulting in his third double-double in his last four appearances. Cunningham has been no stranger to dishing out double-digit assists, as he's now done so 10 times since Dec. 6 (16 games).