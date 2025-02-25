Cunningham posted 32 points (9-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 10-12 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 36 minutes in Monday's 106-97 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Cunningham once again led the way for Detroit in Monday's contest, pacing all players in scoring, threes made and assists while finishing second among Pistons in rebounds and steals in an all-around performance. Cunningham has been strong all season long but has been red-hot as of late, tallying at least 30 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in two straight outings.