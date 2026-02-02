Cunningham ended with 18 points (7-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-7 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists, three blocks and four steals in 26 minutes during Sunday's 130-77 win over the Nets.

Sunday marked the second time that Cunningham recorded at least three blocks and four steals in a game this season, as the All-Star starter demonstrated his defensive skills. He was equally stellar on offense in Sunday's 53-point victory, only needing 26 minutes to tally 18 points and 12 assists on 63.4 percent shooting.