Cunningham finished Wednesday's 118-115 loss to Cleveland with 38 points (11-29 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 13-13 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and four steals over 38 minutes.

Cunningham dominated every aspect of Wednesday's game while doing everything he could to help Detroit claw back into the contest, leading all players in scoring, assists and steals while ending two points short of the 40-point mark. Cunningham, who was perfect from the free throw line, finished two points short of matching his season high of 40 points which he has tallied twice. Cunningham has recorded at least 35 points, nine assists and five rebounds on four occasions.