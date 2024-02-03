Cunningham amassed 16 points (7-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 136-125 loss to the Clippers.

It's the ninth double-double of the season for Cunningham, putting him one short of the career-high 10 he set as a rookie in 2021-22. The 22-year-old guard missed most of January with a knee strain, but he's played more than 30 minutes in all three contests since his return, averaging 18.3 points, 10.0 assists, 3.0 boards, 1.7 threes and 1.0 steals while shooting 50.0 percent (5-for-10) from beyond the arc.