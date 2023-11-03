Cunningham racked up 22 points (8-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Thursday's 125-116 loss to New Orleans.

It's the second double-double in six games for Cunningham, who came into the season with 13 in 76 career NBA contests. The first overall pick in 2021 has taken a big leap forward with his production in the early going, particularly from long range -- he's shooting 41.5 percent on three-point attempts, and his 2.8 threes per game is double the rate he managed in his abbreviated 2022-23 campaign.