Cunningham provided 21 points (8-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and 12 assists in 39 minutes during Saturday's 123-112 loss to New York in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Cunningham made his playoff debut Saturday, leading both teams in assists while finishing second on the Pistons in scoring behind Tobias Harris (25). Cunningham wasn't that efficient from the field (especially from three-point range), and he was responsible for six of the Pistons' 21 total turnovers that turned into 25 points for the Knicks. Cunningham is coming off a career-year, but he'll look to take it up a level in Game 2 against New York on Monday.