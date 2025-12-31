Cunningham generated 27 points (12-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 128-106 win over the Lakers.

Cunningham struggled from three-point range Tuesday but still led Detroit in scoring en route to his fourth straight game with at least 23 points. The star point guard also dished out a game-high-tying 11 assists, securing his third double-double in his last four appearances. During that span, he has averaged 26.5 points, 12.8 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 35.3 minutes per game.