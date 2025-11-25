Cunningham totaled 24 points (8-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 11 rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes during Monday's 122-117 win over the Pacers.

This was Cunningham's seventh straight double-double and his second double-digit rebounding game of the season. With Monday night's win, the Pistons secured their 13th straight victory, matching a franchise-best win streak previously set by the 1989-90 and 2003-04 championship-winning Detroit teams.