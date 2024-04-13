Share Video

Cunningham (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Spurs.

Cunningham is dealing with left knee tendinopathy, and the Pistons are torn about whether to play him in the final game of another lost season for Detroit. Cunningham has missed the last six games, and it wouldn't be shocking if he were to be available given the fact Detroit has nothing to play for Sunday.

