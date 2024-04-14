Share Video

Cunningham (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs.

As expected, Cunningham has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss the regular-season finale. The third-year guard rebounded from a lost 2022-23 campaign and averaged career highs in points (22.7) and assists (7.5) this season. The Pistons' season was disappointing, but Cunningham was a bright spot and figures to be a key part of Detroit's future.

