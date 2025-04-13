Cunningham (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bucks.

Cunningham was initially listed as probable for the regular-season finale, but he's been downgraded to out right before tipoff. His status for the first-round matchup against the Knicks remains to be seen, but his absence is a bit concerning since he recently missed a six-game stretch due to a calf issue. Marcus Sasser will start at point guard Sunday.