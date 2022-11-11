Cunningham (lower leg) won't play in Friday's game versus the Knicks.

Cunningham's left shin soreness popped up following Wednesday's contest against the Celtics, and the issue will apparently warrant at least a game on the sidelines. Killian Hayes and Cory Joseph are in line for increased backcourt roles with the 2021 No. 1 pick out. Cunningham won't have to wait long for his next opportunity to play Saturday versus the Celtics.