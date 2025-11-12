Cunningham (hip) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Cunningham was initially listed as probable due to a left hip contusion, though he's now in danger of missing his first game of the season. If the star point guard is ultimately ruled out, Caris LeVert and Daniss Jenkins are candidates for increased minutes. Over his last five outings, Cunningham has averaged 34.0 points, 10.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 39.0 minutes per contest.