Cunningham (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

Cunningham was initially listed as probable, suggesting he was on track to return from a seven-game absence due to a left knee strain. However, he's been downgraded to questionable following Detroit's morning shootaround, so fantasy managers will likely have to wait until pregame warmups to hear official work on his availability. If Cunningham remains sidelined, Jaden Ivey and Marcus Sasser should continue to see increased playing time, but Monte Morris (quad) is expected to make his season debut and could see double-digit minutes off the bench.