Cunningham logged 25 points (9-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block in 28 minutes during Saturday's 109-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

Cunningham returned to the court after missing the previous six games due to a calf injury. While it wasn't his best performance, Cunningham still managed to produce a team-high 25 points, continuing what has been a breakout season for the former number-one pick. The Pistons will face the Kings on Monday, and Cunningham will look to get Detroit back in the winners' circle.