Cunningham totaled 26 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals over 19 minutes during Thursday's 117-111 preseason loss to Milwaukee.

Cunningham didn't reach the 20-minute mark but still managed to put up a game-high 26 points by posting a polished shooting line. He also put together a strong effort across the board, leading his squad in both assists and steals. It's clear the star guard is ready for the regular season after tallying 20 or more points in each of his first two preseason matchups.