Cunningham amassed 33 points (12-27 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Monday's 110-104 win over the Hornets.

Cunningham carried the load Monday with a big performance, leading all scorers and flirting with a triple-double in a Pistons win. The star guard's 27 shot attempts marked his highest total since Dec. 18, when he put up 30 against the Mavericks. Through 46 games this season, Cunningham has reached the 30-point mark 11 times.