Cunningham totaled 35 points (13-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-11 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Monday's 127-117 loss to Sacramento.

Cunningham filled up the stat sheet Monday, highlighted by an efficient 35 points. However, it wasn't enough to get the win over the Kings. The rising star has scored 35 or more points for Detroit 11 times this season while averaging a career-high 25.9 points per game.