Cunningham had 36 points (14-27 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 124-119 win over New York.

Cunningham posted a game-high 36 points in an efficient performance from beyond the arc Monday. The star point guard finished the first half with only seven points across 14 minutes after picking up four personal fouls, though he torched the nets in the third quarter, during which he racked up 18 points while shooting 7-for-10 from the field. Cunningham has logged 30-plus points in four of his last six appearances, and he has reached that same mark in eight of his 36 regular-season outings.