Cunningham recorded a team-high 26 points (8-22 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 8-10 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 34 minutes during Thursday's 114-96 loss to the Suns.

The fifth-year star appears to be fully recovered from a sore wrist and a bruised hip that contributed to a mid-January swoon, scoring more than 20 points in three straight games and delivering double-doubles in two of them. Through 10 games this month, Cunningham is averaging 21.8 points, 9.8 assists, 3.9 boards, 1.5 steals, 1.5 threes and 1.1 blocks despite shooting just 40.9 percent from the floor and 29.4 percent from beyond the arc.