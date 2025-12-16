Cunningham had 32 points (11-21 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Monday's 112-105 win over Boston.

Cunningham led the way in scoring for Detroit in an impressive victory. This marks the first time he's reached the 30-point threshold since Nov. 28 after getting off to a slow start in December by his standards. Cunningham was also impressive as a facilitator and has now secured a double-double in two of his last three appearances.