Cunningham finished Monday's 113-111 loss to the Knicks with 32 points (10-19 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and two blocks over 36 minutes. He also had five turnovers.

Cunningham sunk his first eight shots of the game and was perfect from the field until the third quarter, but he was ultimately held scoreless for the final 15 minutes of the game, representing two distinct sides of the coin in another narrow defeat for Detroit. Cunningham was surgical in the midrange and confident pulling up from three, but his late-game execution, shot selection and turnover prevention are skills that have room to grow moving forward.