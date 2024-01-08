Cunningham sustained a left knee strain during Sunday's 131-114 loss to the Nuggets and didn't return.

Cunningham played just 11 minutes prior to his departure and tallied three points (1-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in the loss. It's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time, as head coach Monty Williams said after the game that he didn't have an update on the extent of Cunningham's injury, per Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press. Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey and Marcus Sasser would all be candidates to see increased run and usage if Cunningham is sidelined.