Cunningham has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's game against the Hornets due to a left hip injury. He totaled 27 points (9-26 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assist and one steal over 37 minutes before departing.

Cunningham suffered the injury late in Thursday's matchup and was quickly ruled out by the team's medical staff. Jaden Ivey and Marcus Sasser should handle point guard duties the rest of the way.