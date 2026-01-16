Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Expected to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham is probable for Saturday's game against the Pacers with a right wrist contusion.
Cunningham recently faced a two-game absence due to the injury, so the Pistons are keeping an eye on his health, but it appears he's on track to suit up Saturday. The star guard has averaged 25.4 points, 11.6 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest in his last eight games.
