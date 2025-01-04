Cunningham is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Timberwolves due to left knee soreness.

Cunningham continues to deal with a nagging knee injury but is expected to suit up for the second leg of Detroit's back-to-back Saturday. The star guard is averaging 23.5 points, 10.3 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 35.0 minutes across his last 10 appearances.