Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Expected to play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham (chest) is expected to play Wednesday against the Bucks, Vincent Goodwill of ESPN.com reports.
After getting through shootaround without any setbacks, Cunningham continues to trend in the right direction. While listed as questionable on the injury report, he's likely going to be upgraded to probable shortly.
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