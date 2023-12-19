Cunningham racked up 43 points (16-24 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals across 44 minutes during Monday's 130-124 loss to Atlanta.

Cunningham has struggled with efficiency and consistency this season, shooting just 42.2 percent from the field coming into Monday's contest. However, when he's on, the 2021 No. 1 overall pick can put up numbers that rival the best guards in the NBA. Despite the Pistons' struggles, Cunningham's return to form after missing most of last season due to a shin injury has been one of the team's few bright spots.