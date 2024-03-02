Cunningham closed Friday's 110-100 loss to the Cavaliers with 21 points (6-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 37 minutes.

Cunningham has taken a massive leap in his third year in the league, and while he was always considered an elite floor general, he's taken his scoring numbers to new levels in 2023-24. Cunningham has surpassed the 20-point mark in each of his five appearances following the All-Star break, averaging 27.0 points per game in that span as well as a career-best 22.4 points per contest throughout the campaign.